Explora Journeys to Visit New Destinations in 2025

Explora Journeys is set to visit new-to-brand destinations in 2025 as part of its summer deployment in Europe and the Mediterranean.

According to North and Central America President Chris Austin, the company’s itineraries are designed to offer “immersive experiences and unlock off-the-beaten-path destinations.”

“We always think that we need ease of access with flights when choosing embarkation and disembarkation ports. But then, we like to take people off the beaten path, sailing to less-visited or trophy destinations,” he explained during an industry event in Miami held last week.

New ports of call being visited by the Explora I or the Explora II in 2025 include Milos, Paros, Skiathos and Monemvasia in Greece; Portofino and Sardinia in Italy; St. Tropez in France; and Mahón in Spain’s Balearic Islands.

According to Austin, the company focuses on seven-night cruises during peak seasons, with itineraries that can be combined for sailings of up to 21 nights.

“For those wishing to stay onboard and have a longer holiday, these combining journeys do not repeat any port,” he explained.

“Off-season and during shoulder seasons, we often have five- and six-night journeys, and even longer, nine- to 12-night cruises, allowing even more destinations in the areas we are sailing,” Austin explained.

Set to add a third ship to its fleet in 2026, Explora is currently offering itineraries in Europe and the Caribbean.

The Explora I is set to cruise in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, Austin said, adding ports of call in Central and South America starting in 2026.

Before debuting in the Middle East in late 2026, the Explora II is also scheduled to offer itineraries to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

“We are truly excited that after the delivery of the Explora III, we’ll be offering itineraries in Northern Europe, sailing to Iceland and Greenland before heading to the Canadian Maritimes and the Eastern Seaboard,” Austin explained.

The ship then heads to the Caribbean for the 2026-27 winter before transiting the Panama Canal and concluding its maiden season in Vancouver.