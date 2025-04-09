ECHDC Seeks Proposals for Buffalo Cruise Ship Terminal

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) is seeking proposals to design and develop a cruise terminal along slip 2 at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo.

The Buffalo News reported in an article that an anticipated contract is set to start in June, and state officials said the site could serve as a port for cruise ships as early as 2027.

“Adding Buffalo as a terminal on a Great Lakes cruise itinerary is a tremendous opportunity for the city of Buffalo and Western New York,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “Buffalo is well-positioned as a destination in the growing industry, allowing the city and region to benefit from the increased visitors and resulting positive economic impact.”

According to the article, the ECHDC will hire a consultant to develop a site plan with local, state and federal agencies. The consultant will provide guidance on a timeline, but ECHDC is targeting the start of construction of the cruise ship facilities for early 2026.

State officials said the project will prepare the site for domestic and international travel. Improvement could include upgrades to seawall shoring, site remediation and improved public access.

According to Mark Wendel, the ECHDC’s president, cruise lines have expressed interest in adding Buffalo to their itinerary once they know the necessary facilities will be in place to provide variety for their passengers.

Patrick Kaler, Visit Buffalo Niagara president and CEO, said he is excited about the possibility of Buffalo as a cruise site. The article said he is particularly enthusiastic about Buffalo potentially becoming a place where cruises begin or end, which would generate hotel room stays.

According to The Buffalo News, a market demand study completed in 2024 estimated the cost of developing facilities to be $17.3 million. It indicated that with facilities, Buffalo could welcome approximately 12,000 cruise guests by 2035 and about 15,000 by 2040.

The study showed that the location could accommodate small, medium and large vessels, such as Viking Cruises’ 378-passenger Octantis and Polaris, and Hapag-Lloyd’s 230-passenger Hanseatic Inspiration. In addition, Victory operates two ships on the Great Lakes (pictured).