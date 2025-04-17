Disney Recycles Mooring Lines, Continues Sustainability Innovations

Disney Cruise Line has implemented a new initiative to minimize waste sent to landfills by fully recycling approximately 225,000 pounds of retired mooring lines from its vessels.

Mooring lines, which are routinely replaced every seven to 10 years to comply with safety requirements, are typically sent to landfills or burned to produce energy at the end of their lifespan, the company said in a press release.

Disney added that it has diverted more than 20 miles of mooring lines from landfills by transforming them into new products.

To recycle the lines, which are made from polypropylene plastic, Disney partnered with vendors that ground the lines into pellets used to make household items like flowerpots, buckets and clothes hangers.

“We saw the opportunity to think creatively and collaborate with plastic recycling experts to address the industry-wide challenge of discarding and replacing mooring lines,” said Barry Compagnoni, Disney Cruise Line’s vice president of safety, sustainability and medical operations.

“As our fleet experiences a period of tremendous growth, we feel a responsibility to continue implementing innovative solutions that minimize our impact on the environment,” added Compagnoni.

The company added that it has minimized waste and single-use plastics by: