Disney Adventure Floats Out in Wismar

Disney Adventure in Wismar

Disney Cruise Line’s entry into the Asia cruise market is getting closer, as the Disney Adventure was floated out of her building hall in Wismar on Saturday.

The ship will now move to a pier for final interior outfitting ahead of sea trials and her delivery this fall. After that, the ship sails for Marina Bay in Singapore where she will homeport on a year-round basis, offering short cruises.

Of note, the ship is a former Genting/Dream Cruises newbuild that Disney Cruise Line acquired and significantly modified following the Genting Cruise Line’s bankruptcy.

It’s one of seven newbuilds coming for Disney over the next few years, including a ship heading to Japan on a licensing deal with OLC.

 

