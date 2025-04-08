De Wave Signs €630 Million Worth of Orders in Six Months

De Wave announced that it signed €630 million worth of orders over the past six months with leading operators in the luxury cruise segment.

“In this context, Italy plays a leading role,” said Riccardo Pompili, CEO of De Wave. “We will be managing works worth approximately €450 million in Italian shipyards, involving a wide range of companies across the supply chain.”

“De Wave thus reaffirms itself as a global leader in its sector, thanks to its ability to operate as a general contractor across all areas of accommodation: furniture, systems and marine glazing,” Pompili said.

“With the expansion of the group’s scope through M&A operations, which have enhanced De Wave’s expertise across all its areas of activity, the company further strengthens its nature as a ‘one-stop-shop’.”

The group said in a statement that De Wave will outfit the suites and public areas of nine newbuild vessels from Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Crystal Cruises. The value of this contract is approximately €450 million.

The group added that it will also carry out refitting work on the Mariner and Voyager, two ships operated by Regent Seven Seas, which De Wave will modernize. The refits will occur in the Marseille drydock over three weeks.

The group said it secured contracts to develop the ship interiors for coming MSC and Royal Caribbean newbuilds, on which it is already working.

In the ultra-luxury segment, De Wave will outfit the suites and public areas of Orient Express newbuilds, which are being built at the Saint-Nazaire shipyards. The total value of the contract signed with Orient Express is approximately €130 million.