Crystal Introduces New Osteria d’Ovidio Menu

Crystal has announced a new menu for its Italian restaurant Osteria d’Ovidio, created by chef Massimiliano Alajmo and restaurateur Raffaele Alajmo.

The updated menu is set to debut later this summer aboard the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.

Massimiliano, the youngest chef to earn three Michelin stars, and Raffaele, along with Giovanni Alajmo, led the collaboration for Crystal.

“At Crystal, we are dedicated to offering our guests extraordinary culinary experiences, and our collaboration with the Alajmo brothers takes this commitment to new heights,” said VP of Food and Beverage Operations Gunter Lorenz. “Massimiliano and Raffaele have crafted a menu that seamlessly blends their Michelin-starred expertise with the spirit of discovery that defines Crystal. Each dish tells a story—of passion, artistry, and the finest ingredients—creating an unforgettable dining journey at sea.”

The menu celebrates the flavors of Italy, featuring three distinct sections: Italia, Le Calandre and Venezia. Guests may choose from one of the three set menus or mix and match à la carte.

Italia highlights classic regional Italian dishes, including vitello tonnato, minestrone with basil, carbonara, lasagna Bolognese, eggplant parmigiana, veal Milanese and traditional desserts like tiramisù and Bellini sorbet.

Le Calandre features signature dishes from the Alajmo family’s three Michelin-starred restaurant, such as langoustine involtini, cuttlefish cappuccino, saffron risotto with licorice, beef tartare with black truffle and lamb chops in herb crust, finished with lemon sorbet and a chocolate-hazelnut-coffee dessert.

Venezia offers a modern take on Venetian cuisine, with dishes like smoked tuna carpaccio, burrata ravioli with seafood, spaghetti with Bloody Mary flavors, Venetian-style fried fish, sea bass with verbena oil and pistachio gelato with toppings.

“Each dish we’ve created for Osteria d’Ovidio is a chapter in a story — one that celebrates the beauty, simplicity and depth of Italian cuisine,” said Chef Alajmo. “We wanted to craft a menu that evokes emotion, transports guests to the heart of Italy and pays homage to the rich culinary traditions that inspire us. It’s about more than just flavors; it’s about creating an experience that lingers long after the meal is over.”