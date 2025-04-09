Cruise Industry News Spring 2025 Magazine Now Available

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Spring 2025 Magazine has been released.

The main topics of the 216-page issue focus on future forecasts for the leading companies, itinerary planning, food and beverage, operations, luxury market strategies, startup brands, expedition cruises and more.

Future forecasts cover Carnival Corporation, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Viking.

For itinerary planning, Cruise Industry News has gone behind the scenes with exclusive interviews and reports on 33 different brands operating globally.

Food and beverage coverage takes a look at the new MSC World and the Aroya, Costa Cruises’ evolving dining, Four Season’s culinary offerings, dining and snacking options at Carnival Cruise Line’s new Celebration Key and more.

Operations topics feature deck and engine in addition to hotel and entertainment.

The luxury market segment looks at the strategies, market positions and product offerings of the leading brands.

Additional topics cover the expedition market, personality profiles, new cruise brands and the growing orderbook.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 35th year, remains a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.