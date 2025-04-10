Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Star in Aroya Campaign

Aroya Cruises has launched a new digital campaign featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez.

The campaign debuted on April 10 across the couple’s Instagram channels following a series of teaser posts.

The short film shows the pair at home planning a vacation, with Rodríguez selecting Aroya Cruises on her phone. The scene then transitions to a CGI-rendered cruise experience, transforming their home environment into elements of the ship, including branded features and ocean views. The film concludes with the couple stepping onto a balcony and saying “Yalla,” the brand’s tagline.

This marks the first major campaign for Aroya Cruises, which began operations in December 2023.

Turky Kari, executive director of marketing at Aroya Cruises, said: “As the first Arabian cruise line, we pride ourselves on innovation and distinction. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez align with our brand vision and working with the couple has been an immensely exciting step in our journey. Aroya Cruises will begin sailing around the Mediterranean in June and we look forward to welcoming guests from Saudi, Europe and beyond to experience Arabian authenticity at sea.:

Ronaldo added: “Georgina and I are happy to feature in this campaign together and can’t wait to take our family on a cruise. We enjoy the Saudi lifestyle, and Aroya Cruises is intrinsically Arabian, from its design to its cuisine. Yalla Aroya Cruises!”

Rodríguez said: “Working on this campaign was a lot of fun and we loved bringing Aroya Cruises to life in our home. As a mom, I love the kids offering onboard and I am sure families will have the best time on Aroya.”

The campaign video can be seen on the couple’s Instagram profiles.