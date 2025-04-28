Costa’s Food and Beverage Program: Always Evolving

Costa Cruises is staying current with the latest trends, said Massimo Leimer, food and beverage director aboard the Costa Diadema, in an interview with Cruise Industry News.

“We are a department that is always progressing. We are always making changes adjusting to the newest trends and passenger preferences,” he said.

One of these trends is sustainability in operations, which has become a priority, he continued.

“Quality and attention to detail are our daily focus. We can say it’s our mantra. We have placed significant emphasis on sustainability and reducing food waste.”

In another sustainability initiative, Costa is currently removing tablecloths from restaurants onboard its ships.

After undergoing a drydock that replaced the tables in various venues, the Costa Diadema was one of the first ships to eliminate tablecloths. The rest of the fleet is expected to follow suit.

He said the removal of tablecloths has had a significant impact on water, chemical and energy consumption, and that the washing machines are operating less, thus consuming less power and less fuel.

The change received mixed reactions from guests, he noted. “But once you explain, they understand that it’s a change with an impact. It takes time for people to absorb it and realize the importance.”

According to Leimer, the ship’s food and beverage lineup offers something for everyone, including premium options with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs. The menus are tailored to the ship’s destinations and utilize local products, he explained, mentioning chefs Bruno Barbieri, Hèlène Darroze and Ángel Leòn.

The Costa Diadema is also the only ship in the fleet to feature the Fiorentina Steakhouse. According to Leimer, this venue was designed for the ship and offers a wide variety of meats, alongside seafood and lighter options.

In its main dining rooms, Costa maintains a traditional three-course menu, which, according to Leimer, nods to Italian and French culinary heritage.

“It’s a tradition to have a menu with all courses, including a starter, a first course, and a main course, along with cheese and dessert. This way, we offer a full experience, not just a meal,” he said.

“We have different options for everyone. We aim to accommodate all passenger styles and age groups that we have onboard,” Leimer said.

The food and beverage department onboard operates with a crew of 700 members, representing more than half of the ship’s total crew.

Excerpt from the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Spring 2025