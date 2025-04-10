Costa Smeralda Returns to Genoa After Winter Season in the UAE

Costa Cruise announced that the Costa Smeralda arrived in Genoa on Monday, returning from the winter season in the United Arab Emirates, where she sailed week-long cruises between Dubai, Muscat (Oman), Doha (Qatar) and Abu Dhabi.

Coast said in a press release that the ship completed the 37-day cruise by circumnavigating the African continent.

From April 11, the Costa Smeralda will sail from Genoa weekly every Friday until Nov. 21, 2025, for an eight-day itinerary in the Western Mediterranean. The ship will sail to Italy, France and Spain, stopping in Marseille, Barcelona, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome, before returning to Genoa.

The company said the itinerary offers new destinations to be experienced from the perspective of the sea. After leaving Barcelona, for example, and arriving in the Balearic Sea, the ship will reach the darkest spot of the Mediterranean, where guests can observe stars and planets guided by a ship’s officer.

These are flanked by land experiences exploring iconic places, such as the excursions offered in the main calls of the cruise, to learn more about the cultural heritage of the Mediterranean, the company added.

They include a visit to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de la Garde, Park Güell and Casa Batlló, as well as the ruins of Pompeii and below in the Park of Baia.