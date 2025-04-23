Costa Offers New Charter Flights with Genoa Airport

In collaboration with Genoa Airport, Costa Cruises will inaugurate inbound and outbound charter flights dedicated to Dutch and German customers, organized with the two carriers Corendon and Condor.

The company said in a press release that the flights will move about 16,500 passengers at the Cristoforo Colombo.

“Our goal is to offer our guests the best travel experiences from any point of view. These charter flights confirm our commitment to making our cruises even more accessible,” said Daniel Caprile, vice president of pricing and revenue management, itinerary and transportation at Costa Cruises.

“Genoa airport is an ideal solution to offer this service thanks to its strategic position with respect to both the ports of Genoa and Savona, two of the main ports of embarkation of our company in the Mediterranean,” added Caprile.

“We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Genoa Airport, supporting tourist flows in our region, also thanks to our commercial relationships with international partners such as Stip Reizen,” added Caprile.

“On behalf of the entire Genoa airport, I would like to thank Costa Cruises for this renewed collaboration,” said Enrico Musso, president of Genoa Airport.

The company said that on Friday, 25 April, at 11:35 a.m., the first Corendon flight of the Amsterdam to Genoa connection is expected at the Ligurian airport. The flight is organized by Dutch tour operator Stip Reizen for the Costa Smeralda, moored every Friday at the port of Genoa as part of its seven-day itinerary in the Western Mediterranean.

The flight will be active every Friday from April 25 to June 27 and September 5 to October 24.

The Corendon program for boarding the Costa Smeralda, arriving and departing at and from Genoa Airport, provides 18 rotations for an estimated 7,600 passengers.

On Sunday, May 4, the flights will connect Düsseldorf with Genoa, allowing German guests to reach Savona via transfer from where they will embark on the Costa Toscana for a cruise to Italy, France and Spain. The flight program to and from Düsseldorf continues until October 19, with 25 return flights for around 9,000 passengers’ movements.

According to the press release, passengers can deliver their luggage at the embarkation airport during departure, find them in the cabin on the ship, and on their return, provide them onboard the ship and collect them at the arrival airport.