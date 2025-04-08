Costa Brava Launches 2025 Cruise Season; Forecasts Record Growth

The 2025 cruise season officially launched for the year at Costa Brava, with the ports of Palamós and Roses expecting a record 82 cruise calls and 69,500 passengers, according to a press release.

This marks a 41 percent increase in calls and a 31 percent rise in passenger numbers compared to 2024. This is projected to be the region’s strongest cruise season to date.

The port of Palamós began its season on April 3, when the Azamara Quest and La Belle des Océans arrived simultaneously. Roses will welcome its first call on April 25. The season in Palamós will run through December 13, concluding with the maiden call of the AIDAluna.

In 2025, Palamós will host 67 cruise calls and 65,000 passengers, a 34 percent increase in calls and 26 percent increase in passengers year-over-year. The year will also see nine maiden calls to Palamós, including from the Seabourn Venture, The World and Viking Vesta. Alma Cruceros, Emerald Cruises,and ResidenSea will visit the port for the first time.

Roses is expected to welcome 15 cruise calls and 4,500 passengers in 2025. Across both ports, 11 ships will be making their inaugural visits.