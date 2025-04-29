Celestyal Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Ras Al Khaimah

Celestyal announced a three-year partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, expanding its presence in the Arabian Gulf. The announcement was made during the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

As part of the agreement, Celestyal will introduce regular port calls to Ras Al Khaimah beginning December 2025, featured in its seasonal “Winter Sun” itineraries. The partnership also includes plans to co-develop exclusive shore excursions designed to showcase the destination to cruise guests.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “We’re proud to build strong partnerships with the regions we visit, and are thrilled to enhance our award-winning shore excursion program by working with the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. Together, we’ll offer our guests even more immersive and culturally rich experiences.

“Ras Al Khaimah is a truly unique and diverse destination, and we’re excited to showcase it to our guests – many of whom choose Celestyal specifically for our focus on authentic, in-depth exploration. We’re looking forward to creating a collection of inspiring shore experiences in close collaboration with the tourist board and local partners.”

Following a strong inaugural season in the Arabian Gulf, where bookings exceeded projections by 35 percent, Celestyal returns to the region with two ships this December. The 1,360-guest Celestyal Discovery will homeport in Abu Dhabi beginning December 12, 2025, operating three-, four- and seven-night “Iconic Arabia” cruises.

The four-night itinerary will sail roundtrip from Abu Dhabi, visiting Doha, Ras Al Khaimah and Khasab in Oman. The seven-night sailings will add Dubai and Sir Bani Yas Island to the route. Fares start at $918 for two people on a four-night voyage, and $1,478 for two on a seven-night cruise, inclusive of meals, soft drinks, Wi-Fi and gratuities.

Iyad Rasbey, vice president of destination tourism development at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Our partnership with Celestyal underscores a powerful alignment of vision and values. Celestyal’s commitment to authentic, culturally rich experiences mirrors our own DNA of creating meaningful and immersive journeys for visitors. By combining our strengths, we will deliver unique, experiential offerings that elevate Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a premier destination on the global cruise map.”

The company also announced that the addition of the Celestyal Discovery next winter will more than double its calls to Qatar, strengthening its presence in the country.

Photo: CCO at Celestyal and Iyad Rasbey, Vice President of Destination Tourism Development at Ras Al Khaimah Development Authority