Celebrity Apex: Itinerary Highlights for 2025 Summer Season

Celebrity Cruises announced that the Celebrity Apex is offering itineraries in 2025 from Northern Europe from Southampton to Ibiza and the Canary Islands, including the line’s first-ever Presidents’ Cruise sailing in the Norwegian Fjords.

On offer will be four-to-14-night vacations, which will cruise from Southampton from April through October, the company said in a press release.

“Guests told us how much they loved the amazing itineraries we offered with our Celebrity Apex sailings last year, so we’re excited to homeport this revolutionary ship in Southampton again this summer,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“I am excited to join Apex this May for the 2025 President’s Cruise and spend time enjoying the incredible Norwegian Fjords itinerary alongside our guests,” added Bethge.

Sailing out of Southampton on Sunday, April 13, the ship kicks off her European season with an 11-night sailing to the Canary Islands and Portugal. Destinations include calls to Lisbon, Portugal and Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands.

Departing on May 17, 2025, the company’s annual President’s Cruise allows Captain’s Club members to get to know Celebrity Cruises’ executive team. The itinerary features culinary events hosted by chefs, including chef Daniel Boulud. It also includes exclusive entertainment performances and specially curated shore excursions hosted by Bethge.