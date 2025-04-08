Carnival Next Gen Newbuilds: Project Ace

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed its next-generation ship platform under the codename Project Ace.

This includes three ships at 230,000 gross tons each being built by Fincantieri that will be delivered in 2029, 2031 and 2033, respectively.

With over 3,000 guest staterooms, the new ships will be the largest in the Carnival Corporation global fleet and carry more than 8,000 guests at maximum occupancy, the company revealed.

“These ships clearly represent the next generation of Fun ships. They will be experiences unto themselves, and, partnered with itineraries that call in part on our exclusive destinations, will provide amazing cruise vacations for guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“This class will introduce new dining outlets, entertainment, and re-imagined outer deck amenities. Our New Build team is in the midst of designing these vessels, so stay tuned for more as we get closer to delivery.”