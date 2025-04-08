Carnival Highlights Positive Talks Surrounding Mexican Head Tax

Speaking at an event in Miami on Tuesday morning, Josh Weinstein, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, said the company has been working hard to find a collaborative approach with Mexico regarding the recent head tax that was implemented for port calls in 2026.

Weinstein added that, at the same time, the company has been aiming to recognize the economic benefit that cruising brings and what it could bring in the future.

“The FCCA has been amazing, working incredibly hard, along with the members, along with countless folks in Mexico. I think at this point in time, I’d say there’s a lot of positivity that’s building,” said Weinstein.

“Unfortunately, as of this moment, there’s nothing official to report, but I would say, I think that we had an amazing meeting with the governor of Quintana Roo and others, and everything is moving in the right direction for hopefully something that’s incredibly collaborative in its approach,” he said.

Weinstein noted that this is a learning experience.

“Getting educated mutually and understanding what your needs are, what our needs are — we wouldn’t be here if the process had been done differently. Learning from the experience is really important, that we use it and get some benefit out of it,” he explained.

“If there are jurisdictions that have needs, we need to sit down with you before you take action so that we can try to help figure out a path forward that is truly collaborative and can work for everybody. And we’re getting there now, which is great.”

“It would be great if in the future, when these types of things pop up, we can go about it more collaboratively up front,” he noted.