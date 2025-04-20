Carnival Brings Back Grinchmas in July Across Australia in 2025

Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back its Grinchmas in July sailings to Australia in 2025, featuring expanded offerings and festive programming across three ships.

The seasonal celebration will debut onboard the new Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter, while the Carnival Splendor marks its third year hosting the themed sailings.

For the first time, Queensland will welcome Grinchmas in July with four sailings from Brisbane aboard the Carnival Encounter, now homeported year-round in the city. In New South Wales, the Carnival Adventure and Carnival Splendor will offer six festive sailings from Sydney.

Across the ten themed departures, ships will be transformed into holiday-inspired settings featuring Christmas trees, lights, seasonal décor, themed drinks and dining, and even a snowfall effect in the atrium. The experience includes guest appearances by the Grinch and other characters, along with events like the Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition, a holiday stage show, carolling, deck parties, themed games and treats.

The program is part of Carnival’s ongoing Seuss at Sea partnership, which includes activities like the Thing 1 & Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast and Seussapalooza Parade and Story Time.

“Due to overwhelming demand over the past two winters, we’re thrilled to bring back our Grinchmas in July sailings in 2025—this time spreading even more holiday cheer across all three ships,” said Carnival Cruise Line VP Kara Glamore.

“As part of our incredible decade-long partnership with Dr Seuss, we love bringing the wintery Christmas fun to our Aussie guests. Carnival Splendor, Adventure, and Encounter are the only ships in the world to offer this FUN festive experience for the whole family at sea.”



“We are delighted to continue our valued partnership with Carnival Cruise Line as Grinchmas in July returns to Australia,” added Susan Brandt, CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “These themed sailings offer families an extraordinary opportunity to experience the world of Dr. Seuss in an immersive, festive environment—combining cherished holiday traditions with the wonder of storytelling at sea.”

Sailing from Sydney and Brisbane starting from July 1 2025, the themed voyages include:

From Sydney return:

Tuesday, July 1 & Monday, July 14 | Four-night Moreton Island on the Carnival Adventure

Thursday, July 3 & Wednesday, July 16 | Four-night Moreton Island on the Carnival Splendor

Saturday, July 5 | Nine-night South Pacific on the Carnival Adventure

Monday, July 7 | Nine-night South Pacific on the Carnival Splendor

From Brisbane return:

Saturday, July 5 | Seven-night Great Barrier Reef on the Carnival Encounter

Saturday, July 12 | Three-night Comedy Cruise on the Carnival Encounter

Tuesday, July 15 | Four-night Airlie Beach on the Carnival Encounter

Saturday, July 19 | Seven-night Great Barrier Reef on the Carnival Encounter

Prices for Carnival Cruise Line’s Grinchmas in July 2025 sailings start from $560 per person.