Bureau Veritas Awards MSC World America for Safety and Sustainability

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) presented MSC Cruises’ newest ship, the MSC World America, with the Platinum Pearl Award during its naming ceremony in Miami on April 9.

The award honors MSC Cruises for its 20-year commitment to advancing health, safety and environmental protection across its fleet.

The Platinum Pearl Award acknowledges the cruise line’s adherence to international standards through a voluntary integrated certification program. This includes compliance with ISO 21070 (marine environment), ISO 45001 (health and safety), ISO 22000 (food safety) and ISO 50001 (energy efficiency).

MSC Cruises has also earned Bureau Veritas’ Cleanship notation, which recognizes measures to prevent air and water pollution and reduce waste. Additional class notations reflect efforts to manage and mitigate underwater noise impacts on marine life.

Matthieu de Tugny, president of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “For two decades, MSC Cruises has demonstrated a strong commitment to meeting and exceeding international standards in health, safety, and environmental protection. The Platinum Pearl Award for MSC World America is a testament to their dedication to continuous improvement and sustainable operations. BV is proud to support MSC Cruises in advancing safe, sustainable and efficient shipping.”

Emilio La Scala, president and managing director of MSC Cruise Management, said: “We are very proud to receive this award in recognition of the commitment the whole company has made and continues to make in these incredibly important areas. This is a reflection of the hard work and personal commitment of all the crew and landside teams.”

The MSC World America was specifically designed for energy efficiency and surpasses requirements set by the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI). The ship operates on LNG and is equipped to use bio and synthetic fuels. It also features shore power connectivity, advanced wastewater treatment and an onboard recycling management system.