Brazilian Government Reportedly Chartering Ships for UN Gathering

The Brazilian government is reportedly chartering two large ships for an upcoming UN event that is set to take place in Belém do Pará.

According to Folha de São Paulo, the country reached a deal to charter the Costa Diadema and the MSC Seaview for the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 30).

With the ships adding to Belém’s hotel capacity, the gathering is set to take place between Nov. 5 and Nov. 22, 2025.

The local newspaper said that the ship options were presented during a meeting with ambassadors from 103 countries.

Bringing over additional hotel capacity to Belém, the ships will remain docked during the event.

The Brazilian government is working on creating infrastructure for the operation, upgrading thea passenger terminal at the Port of Outeiro. According to Folha, the facility will have twice as much space following the renovations.

Cruise Industry News first reported Brazil’s plan to charter ships for the UN gathering in August 2024.

At the time, the local government said that the vessels would be used to ensure a proper reception for the participants expected to attend the conference.

Both the Costa Diadema and the MSC Seaview are scheduled to operate winter seasons in South America in 2025-26.

The Costa ship is currently set to arrive in Santos in late November, kicking off a series of four- to eight-night cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Also offering departures from Itajaí and Buenos Aires, the 3,700-guest ship is set to return to Europe in April 2026.

The MSC Seaview is set to offer cruises departing from Santos, Maceió and Salvador. Also sailing to Búzios, the seven-night itinerary has departures scheduled between November 2025 and April 2026.