Azura Completes 15 Years of Service for P&O

The Azura has marked 15 years of service for P&O Cruises after being delivered on March 26, 2010.

As a sister to the 2008-built Ventura, the 3,076-guest ship was built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

According to the shipbuilder at the time, the Azura was designed incorporating the highest technological standards to provide comfort for its guests and crew.

After being named by godmother and ballet star Darcey Bussell two days earlier, the Azura set sail on its maiden voyage on April 12, 2015.

As part of the 16-night cruise, the vessel sailed from Southampton to the Mediterranean, visiting destinations in Spain, Greece, Croatia, the UK and Italy, such as Málaga, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Gibraltar and Venice.

Continuing its maiden season, the 116,000-ton ship offered additional itineraries to the Mediterranean, as well as cruises to the Baltic, the Norwegian Fjords, the Canary Islands and the Caribbean.

In 2025, the Azura is scheduled to offer a series of fly-cruises for the UK market departing from ports in Spain and Malta.

After arriving in the Mediterranean in late March, the vessel offers seven-night cruises departing from Valletta.

The itineraries sail to destinations in Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, Turkey, Italy and France.

Guests can combine two cruises for a 14-night voyage that sails up to eight ports of call in both the Eastern and Western Mediterranean.

In mid-October, the Azura repositions to the Canary Islands for a series of cruises departing from St. Cruz de Tenerife.

The deployment includes visits to various destinations, including St. Cruz de La Palma, Puerto del Rosario and Arrecife de Lanzarote, as well as Funchal in Portugal’s Madeira Island.