Azamara Signs New Entertainment Contract with RWS Global

Azamara Cruises has announced an expanded partnership with RWS Global to introduce 13 new entertainment experiences across its fleet beginning in 2026.

According to a press release, the new offerings include 10 original stage shows, two interactive game shows and themed musical events, supported by fleetwide technical upgrades.

“At Azamara, we are always looking for ways to elevate the onboard experience and create lasting memories for our guests,” said Simon Blacoe, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Azamara Cruises. “Our partnership with RWS Global allows us to elevate our guest experience, delivering world-class performances and entertainment which also reflect the destinations we visit and the cultures we celebrate. We are really looking forward to sharing the amazing new shows and experiences that will debut exclusively on Azamara Cruises next year.”

The partnership builds on a collaboration first established in 2017. RWS Global will oversee the development, casting and production of the new programming.

“We are delighted to expand our longstanding partnership with Azamara Cruises to create premium entertainment and unforgettable experiences for travelers around the world,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, executive vice president, Sea Production of RWS Global. “Azamara guests will be treated to a vibrant range of musical, dance, and artistic performances — brought to life with world-class talent and enhanced by our shared investment in onboard technology.”

Azamara Cruises’ 2026 entertainment will include: