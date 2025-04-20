Azamara Announces New Alaska Cruisetours for 2026 Season

Azamara Cruises will return to Alaska in summer 2026 with new pre- and post-cruise Cruisetour packages designed to enhance its 10 Alaska sailings aboard the Azamara Pursuit.

The land programs combine scenic rail journeys, cultural encounters and access to Alaska’s landscapes and wildlife.

“At Azamara, we believe the most memorable journeys are the ones that offer a genuine connection to a place and its people,” said Mike Pawlus, head of itinerary planning at Azamara Cruises. “Alaska is a land of beauty, deep-rooted culture, and incredible wildlife—and our new Cruisetours are designed to bring all those elements to life. Whether it’s meeting locals, journeying deep into Denali, or taking in the scenery by rail, these land programs offer a fresh and immersive way to experience the true heart of the region.”

Nine Cruisetour options, ranging from two to six nights, are available from Whittier, Alaska, and Vancouver, BC. Each package includes hotel stays, transfers, guides, admissions, luggage handling and select meals.

Highlights exclusive to Azamara include a Denali presentation by a local naturalist, a visit to an Alaskan farm, hands-on gold panning at “Gold Daughters,” and a stop at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, where guests can make traditional ice cream, as part of the line’s Destination Immersion Elevated experiences.

Alaska Cruisetour Options from Whittier, Alaska:

Alyeska, Nordic Spa & Wildlife (two-night pre- or post-cruise): Includes a stay at Alyeska Resort with access to the Nordic Spa and a visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

Alaska Explorer: Denali, Talkeetna, Riverboat & Rail (four-night pre- or post-cruise): Guests travel from Fairbanks to Talkeetna by rail and riverboat, with visits to Denali, the Alaska Native Heritage Center, and other cultural sites.

Alaska Wildlife & Rail (four-night pre- or post-cruise): A land tour from Talkeetna to Denali featuring dome-roof train travel, wildlife viewing, local farm visits, and scenic mountain landscapes.

Alaska Cruisetour Options from Vancouver, BC, Canada: