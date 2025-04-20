Avalon Waterways Highlights Space and Personalization in River Cruising

As more river cruise lines increase ship capacity, Avalon Waterways continues to priritize guest comfort by offering more space per guest, larger staterooms, smaller excursion groups and greater choice, the company stated in a press release.

“The river cruise industry is on a rapid growth trajectory, with more ships launching every year,” said Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways. “Not every river cruise is created equal. While others are maximizing capacity, Avalon is prioritizing a different kind of growth – growth that benefits our guests. We’re intent on making the experience as small as possible – onboard and onshore – while delivering the most spacious ships and staterooms in cruising.”

Avalon ships carry an average of 160 guests, compared to the industry standard of 190, resulting in 15 percent more space per guest. All ships feature Panorama Suites on two full decks. The suites are 30 percent larger than the industry standard and include seven-foot-wide floor-to-ceiling windows that open to create Open-Air Balconies.

Avalon also maintains a 3:1 guest-to-crew ratio to ensure personalized service. Crew members are trained to anticipate guest needs while allowing for privacy and independence.

Ashore, Avalon offers small-group excursions through its Avalon Choice program, with Discovery, Classic and Active options for a more flexible and immersive travel experience

“The magic of river cruising has always been in its intimacy – smaller ships, closer connections and a more immersive and authentic way to experience the world,” added Hoffee. “We get that. We know that more space means better journeys, more personal service and a truer sense of discovery.”