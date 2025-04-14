Asuka III Crew Areas Certified as Allergy Friendly

The crew areas of Asuka III have been certified with the Allergy Friendly Building Alliance (AFBA) seal. The seal is awarded to rooms that meet the scientific standard of allergy-friendliness.

Meyer Werft said in a statement that the cruise ship is currently moored in Emden, where the shipyard team and the ship’s captain, Hisashai Kogue, received the certificate a few days ago.

According to the AFBA, the indoor climate is one of the top five greatest health risks and must be counteracted.

“Due to allergies, crew members are regularly absent. We can significantly improve the well-being of our staff by designing allergy-friendly rooms. This means that allergy-friendly construction is also a win-win situation for the shipping companies,” said Kathrin Eilermann from the Architectural Accommodation department at Meyer Werft (picture right). “We want to deal with the crew in a sustainable way so that the working people on board feel more comfortable.”

For the first time, some crew areas were designed without architects from the shipping company. The goal was to create the rooms as sustainably as possible. Since this is not yet possible with consistently sustainable materials, the architectural accommodation team opted for the social solution of sustainability.

According to the statement, the AFBA seal stands for tested quality and has a scientific and medical reputation worldwide. All criteria for the seal award are aimed at avoiding or reducing allergy-triggering factors in a room.

As part of the certification, all materials, air conditioning and ventilation systems were tested for harmful vapors. In addition, the shipping company’s planned cleaning agents were tested with regard to their allergy-friendliness.

Image: Certificate presentation of the AFBA seal