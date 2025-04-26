Astro Ocean’s Piano Land Starts Hong Kong Program

Astro Ocean Cruises recently launched operations out of Hong Kong onboard its sole ship, the Piano Land.

According to an update published by the China-based cruise line, the 1995-built vessel was welcomed at its new homeport with a special ceremony on April 15, 2025.

“This ‘grand arrival event’ not only marks the official opening of a new chapter for the Piano Land in Hong Kong but also shows the strength and attractiveness of Hong Kong as homeport for international cruise ships,” Astro Ocean stated.

The new itineraries will offer guests in-depth cultural exploration, as well as family-friendly activities and nature-focused shore excursions, the company added.

According to local sources in Asia, the Piano Land is expected to offer roughly 60 cruises from Hong Kong during its first year of operations in the homeport.

Itineraries will sail to Japan’s Okinawa region, as well as Vietnam, visiting ports of call that include Naha, Ishigaki and Miyakojima, as well as Ha Long Bay and Da Nang.

Originally built for P&O Cruises as the Oriana, the Piano Land recently completed its 30th year of service.

Named by Queen Elizabeth II in Southampton, the 69,000-ton vessel was constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and welcomed its first guests on April 9, 2005.

After 25 years serving the British market under the P&O flag, the ship was sold to Astro Ocean Cruises in late 2018.

Following a refit, the Piano Land arrived in Asia in September 2019, kicking off a series of cruises from homeports in Mainland China.

After undergoing another major refurbishment during the pandemic operational pause, the former Oriana welcomes guests back in July 2024 for cruises out of Shanghai.