Ambassador Launches Easter Egg-Stras Sales Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line has introduced the Easter Egg-Stras Sales Campaign, offering exclusive onboard deals for select sailings during the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons.
Guests booking between April 3 and May 14, 2025, can enjoy free transport, including free parking at all regional ports (subject to availability) and complimentary coach travel to the London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury from London Victoria. Additionally, from April 17 to 22, 2025, guests booking selected sailings will receive a spa voucher valued up to £200, depending on their cabin grade.
The offers apply to both ships in the Ambassador fleet.
Key highlights of the offer include:
- Free Transport for Selected Sailings (2025-27): Free parking at regional ports (subject to availability) and complimentary coach transfers to London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury from London Victoria for guests booking select sailings between April 3 and May 14, 2025, will receive
- Spa Vouchers Up to £200 for Selected Sailings (2025-27): Guests booking seven-night or longer sailings can receive spa vouchers based on cabin grade: £50 for Inside Cabins, £100 for Outside Cabins, £150 for Balcony Cabins, and £200 for Suites.
- Solo Traveller Offers: Solo travellers can enjoy solo supplements of up to 35 percent on selected sailings, as well as various events, including meet-ups, welcome cocktail parties and group activities.
- Group Booking Discounts: Groups of 15 or more guests receive a 5 percent discount on selected sailings. Additionally, groups of 25 adult guests will receive one free place (26th place), and groups of 50 adult guests will receive two free places (51st and 52nd places).