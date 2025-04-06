Ambassador Launches Easter Egg-Stras Sales Campaign

Ambassador Cruise Line has introduced the Easter Egg-Stras Sales Campaign, offering exclusive onboard deals for select sailings during the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons.

Guests booking between April 3 and May 14, 2025, can enjoy free transport, including free parking at all regional ports (subject to availability) and complimentary coach travel to the London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury from London Victoria. Additionally, from April 17 to 22, 2025, guests booking selected sailings will receive a spa voucher valued up to £200, depending on their cabin grade.

The offers apply to both ships in the Ambassador fleet.

Key highlights of the offer include: