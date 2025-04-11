Ambassador Launches April Trade Incentives and New Training Courses

Ambassador Cruise Line has launched a series of April trade incentives for travel agent partners as a thank you for their ongoing support.

The incentives, which include cash prizes, vouchers and seasonal gifts, coincide with Easter and the launch of Ambassador’s new Fly Caribbean cruise program, now available for booking online.

The cruise line has also introduced two new training courses on the Online Travel Training (OTT) platform. These courses cover key topics such as onboard entertainment, the agent booking process and a virtual tour of the new Renaissance. The training follows the recent merger between Ambassador Cruise Line and Compagnie Française de Croisières, forming a new European cruise line focused on affordable quality experiences for the silver market.

Karen Cameron, head of trade (interim) at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Our valued trade partners are key to our success and these incentives are about showing our immense gratitude for their ongoing hard work and support as the Ambassador brand goes from strength to strength.

“We also continue to strive to ensure that our agents are armed with all the tools they need to confidently sell the Ambassador brand which is why we have launched two brand-new courses with Online Travel Training this month.”

Trio of eggs-cellent Easter incentives

Lucky Egg Lottery: Agents who book any Ambassador sailing during the incentive period can enter a draw to win a £250 voucher. Bookings for fly Caribbean cruises count as double entries. To enter, agents must email their booking reference. Winner announced on the Ambassador Cruise Line Trade Partners Facebook page.

Eggs-Change: Top-performing agencies will receive surprise visits and chocolate eggs from Ambassador’s Business Development Executives as a thank-you gesture. Recipients will be selected during the campaign period.

Easter-Car Hunt: Business Development Executives will post photos of their cars in different UK locations with clues. Agents who correctly guess the location in the comments can win a £15 Love2Shop voucher. One winner will be selected per post.

In addition to these incentives, agents have the opportunity to win cash prizes of up to £150 when booking customers onto one of its new 2025-26 Fly Caribbean cruises.

Running from April 8-14, 2025, agents can make an additional £50 for every suite booking on Ambassador’s Fly Caribbean sailings and £100 for booking an upgraded flight (to either premium or upper class).

Ambassador is launching two new training courses for travel agents on the Online Travel Training (OTT) platform, following the success of its initial course launched last year.

The new courses provide in-depth information to help agents better understand and sell the brand. The second course includes modules on the Renaissance, voyages, pre-cruise information, onboard experiences and offerings for families, solo travelers and groups.

The third course covers dining and bar options, selling points, the agent booking process, FAQs and available trade support.

All three courses are free, consist of five modules each and take about 20-25 minutes to complete.