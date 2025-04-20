AmaWaterways Christens AmaSintra

AmaWaterways christened its newest river cruise ship, the AmaSintra, on April 17, 2025, marking the start of its inaugural voyage along the Douro River in Portugal

Jenn Lee, president of Vacation Planners, served as the ship’s godmother at the ceremony in Porto. AmaWaterways’ co-founder and CEO Rudi Schreiner, and co-founder and chief brand ambassador Kristin Karst, were also present.

“We are thrilled to introduce another beautiful ship to the Douro River, providing our guests with even more opportunities to explore this enchanting region,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and chief brand ambassador of AmaWaterways. “Portugal continues to grow in popularity as a river cruising destination, and AmaSintra will offer an unforgettable experience to all who sail aboard. With departures running through late December, travelers looking to discover this remarkable part of the world will easily find a home on board AmaSintra.”

“Jenn is an inspiring role model for women in the travel industry and an outstanding leader whose influence continues to shape the future of our profession,” added Karst. “Her dedication, expertise and commitment to elevating the travel experience aligns perfectly with AmaWaterways’ core values, and we are proud to have her as the godmother of our beautiful new ship on the Douro. We hope AmaSintra sails with the same strength and heart that her godmother brings to everything she does.”

The AmaSintra will operate the seven-night “Enticing Douro” itinerary along the Douro River, showcasing regions of Portugal and Spain. Guests will visit vineyards, enjoy regional wine tastings and explore Porto, Régua and Salamanca. An optional three-night pre-cruise land program in Lisbon is also available.

Alongside sister ship AmaDouro and AmaVida, AmaSintra enhances AmaWaterways’ offerings on the Douro River, providing new opportunities to explore its cultural heritage.

“Being part of this milestone for AmaWaterways is such an honor,” said Lee. “The attention to detail on AmaSintra speaks to the heart of what makes river cruising so special – intimate experiences, meaningful connections, and the opportunity to explore the world in comfort and style.”

The AmaSintra accommodates 102 guests and features 51 staterooms, most with balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. Onboard amenities include a Sun Deck pool, fitness room and a main restaurant offering both regional and international cuisine.