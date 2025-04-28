Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Alma Cruceros Debuts in Malaga

Alma Executives in Malaga

Alma Cruceros has officially launched its brand at the Port of Málaga, which will serve as its homeport, the company announced in a press release.

Designed for Spanish-speaking travelers, the line presented its concept during an onboard event aboard the Ocean Victory, featuring a tour of the ship and a tasting menu by Michelin-starred chefs Martín Berasategui and Paolo Casagrande.

During the presentation, the strategic role of Málaga as the homeport for what the company said was this new style of cruising was highlighted, emphasizing sustainability and respect for the cultural identity of Spanish-speaking travelers.

Alma Cruceros President Elisardo Sánchez said: “Alma Cruceros, which today becomes a reality, is a cruise line that represents the way we have always imagined traveling: with soul, intimacy, closeness and excellence. It is a concept designed for Spanish speakers, combining the best aspects of cruising with the essence of a private yacht. Beginning this adventure in Málaga makes it even more special: it symbolizes everything this project represents.

“Furthermore, the support from Fundación Unicaja has been key: they not only believed in Alma Cruceros’ vision from the start, but their backing has been fundamental in driving its recognition and expansion.”

