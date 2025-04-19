AIDAmar Opens 2025 Cruise Season in Warnemunde

On April 13, 2025, the AIDAmar kicked off this year’s cruise season in Warnemünde, opening the summer program in the Baltic.

AIDA said that the AIDAmar and AIDAdiva will regularly turn in Warnemünde for the 2025 season and sail in Northern Europe.

The AIDAdiva is returning to Warnemünde after an extensive modernization. In time for the first port party of the year, the ship is expected to be in port on Saturday April 26 at 6 p.m. and stay overnight until April 27 at 5 p.m., the company said in a press release.

On April 27, the AIDAmar is also expected in port, and on September 20, the AIDAdiva will be present at the port party in Warnemünde.

According to AIDA, the two ships will regularly set sail from Warnemünde in the 2025 season on various itineraries, offering cruises between three and 14 days.

Highlights include calls to Riga, Tallinn, Klaipeda and Kuhric Spit. In addition, there is the island of Bornholm, as well as visits to Gdansk, Stockholm and Helsinki.

AIDA added that a total of 68 calls have been planned this year.

On November 5, the AIDA season in Warnemünde will end with the AIDAdiva’s last call. The season includes three double calls of both ships. On April 27, June 14 and July 12, the AIDAmar and AIDAdiva will simultaneously be in the port of Warnemünde.

In Warnemünde, shorepower is planned for all planned calls of the AIDAmar and AIDAdiva.