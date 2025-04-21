Agents Gather for River Cruise Summit

Dream Vacations and CruiseOne recently concluded their Dream Vacations and CruiseOne River Summit aboard AmaWaterways’ AmaKristina.

The company said in a press release that the event provided travel advisors with an immersive educational experience along the Rhone River in France, offering supplier-led workshops, exclusive excursions and strategic business discussions.

“River cruising is one of the fastest-growing sectors in travel, and our River Summit is designed to give our advisors an edge in this evolving landscape,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations and CruiseOne.

“Beyond gaining firsthand product knowledge, events like these strengthen the relationships between suppliers, our headquarters team and fellow franchise owners, creating a network of support and collaboration that fuels long-term business success,” added Daly.

According to the company, the summit is part of Dream Vacations and CruiseOne’s Immersive Education Series, focusing solely on river cruising.

On top of the cultural immersion of the AmaKristina itinerary, advisors interacted directly with leading river cruise experts who presented updates on key developments, including AmaWaterways’ expansion into the Amazon River in Colombia and Scenic’s fleet growth plans through 2030.

The press release said that land tour operators participated in the summit for the first time, offering insights into pre- and post-cruise package extensions that enhance the overall client experience.

Advisors also engaged in experiential learning through exclusive on-the-ground excursions, including a ghost reenactment performance in Viviers, a visit to the Roman aqueduct Pont du Gard in Avignon and a Carrieres des Lumières art show in a limestone quarry, featuring works by Monet and Rousseau set to classical music.

The company added that beyond professional development, the summit underscored the growing opportunities in the charter market, with several advisors leveraging supplier partnerships to expand their businesses.