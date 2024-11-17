The Hood Launches Social Platform to Unite Seafarers

The Hood launched a new social platform designed to connect the maritime community, including seafarers, their families and maritime professionals, according to a press release.

The new platform provides a space for job hunting, networking and sharing experiences across the industry. The initiative, led by Josephine Le, founder and managing director of The Hood, aims to reduce isolation and build a supportive community for those working at sea and abroad, the company stated.

“I remember first joining the industry and feeling an immediate sense of community, but I also saw the isolation seafarers experience and some outdated recruitment practices,” said Le. “The Hood was born out of a desire for connection and dependability. Even in the ever-evolving chaos like the current social media landscape, it speaks to our natural tendency to gravitate towards any kind of link to real connections and how these digital anchors can become the bedrock of a real community”

“Our goal is simple but powerful: to build a community where strangers become family, and where members feel truly supported and empowered. Whether you’re just starting out or have spent years at sea, The Hood is here to help you connect, share, and belong.”

The Hood platform features dual social and professional profiles, a Career Hub for sharing CVs, wellbeing support, e-learning, news and a forthcoming e-shop. The platform is designed to foster community, support mentorship, and provide industry-specific resources, with advanced options for professionals across all experience levels.