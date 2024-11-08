Thatcher Brown Joins Virtuoso as SVP Global Products

Virtuoso has announced key appointments within its senior leadership team to strengthen its focus on growth and product innovation, according to a press release.

Following the recent departure of Travis McElfresh, former senior executive, Virtuoso appointed Thatcher Brown as senior vice president of global products. Brown will lead a newly established division that unifies consumer, digital, design and network products.

With a career spanning luxury hospitality and lifestyle brands, Brown brings a wealth of experience, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, where he managed joint operations for Four Seasons Yachts. His background also includes senior roles at Explora Cruises, Dream Cruises, Crystal Cruises Asia, Costa Cruises, Jumeirah Group, Four Seasons and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Brad Bourland, chief operating officer for Virtuoso, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Thatcher Brown to build the future, tapping into his extensive experience in driving luxury product development and strategy, keeping our stakeholders and their customers in the center of all decisions. We are refining our structure to be more efficient, agile and responsive, enabling us to better serve the diverse and evolving needs of our global network, and Thatcher will have a strong hand in that. These changes demonstrate our commitment to our partners and members, continuous improvement and our dedication to maintaining Virtuoso’s leadership position in luxury travel.”

Additionally, Virtuoso has appointed longtime team member Jennifer Campbell as senior vice president of global events. In her expanded role, Campbell will focus on Virtuoso’s events portfolio, overseeing over 50 events planned globally for 2025.

“Jennifer’s deep understanding of our brand, her strategic vision and her unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in making Virtuoso events the industry benchmark,” added Bourland. “She and her growing team will work to meet the increasing demand for the exceptional, unique and genuine interactions that define Virtuoso events.”