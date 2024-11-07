Sun Princess Makes Inaugural Call in Nassau

Princess Cruises’ LNG-powered Sun Princess made its inaugural visit to Nassau, Bahamas on October 13, according to a press release.

The ship was greeted by local dignitaries, including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper.

They had the chance to tour the ship and its amenities, including a sustainability tour highlighting the cruise line’s commitment to sustainable cruising. These initiatives include using LNG to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cutting food waste, eliminating single-use plastics and installing energy-efficient technologies to lower fuel consumption, all contributing to a reduced environmental footprint.

The Sun Princess currently operates Caribbean sailings from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, visiting destinations such as Princess Cays, Bahamas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.