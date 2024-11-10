Silversea to Discontinue USB Photo Program on Expedition Cruises

Silversea will no longer provide guests with USB drives for pictures and videos taken during its expedition cruises.

According to a statement shared by the company, the current offering does not meet its standards and is set to be replaced by alternative practices.

“At Silversea, our commitment is always to provide an unparalleled luxury experience. We have listened to your feedback regarding the photos and videos our guests receive at the end of their expedition, and we have acknowledged that the current offering does not meet the exceptional standards we strive to uphold,” the company said.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue the current program. We understand that this change may be disappointing to some of our valued guests, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Silversea continued.

“Please rest assured that we are actively exploring innovative new ways to enhance your experience and capture the special moments of your voyage,” the company added.

Silversea currently operates four expedition ships, including the Silver Endeavour, the Silver Cloud and the Silver Wind.

The three vessels offer itineraries to polar regions, as well as remote destinations across the globe, including South America’s Tierra del Fuego and Australia’s Kimberley.

Acquired at an auction following Crystal’s demise in 2022, the Endeavour is the company’s largest expedition vessel.

The 19,800-ton vessel was designed to offer exploration cruises in polar areas and offers seasonal programs in Antarctica and the Arctic.

After undergoing major conversions, the Cloud and the Wind joined the company’s expedition fleet in 2018 and 2022.

Equipped with ice-strengthened hulls, the 16,800-ton vessels now offer sailings in polar regions, as well as other destinations across the globe.

Silversea also operates the purpose-built Silver Origin in South America for a series of year-round expeditions to the Galapagos archipelago.