Scenic Hosts Gala in Miami For Travel Partners

Scenic Group celebrated its top travel partners at the annual Night of the Stars gala at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami, according to a press release.

This exclusive event followed a day of activities onboard Scenic Eclipse in PortMiami, where travel advisors, media partners and loyalty members enjoyed helicopter flights over the city.

“Our partners are essential to our success, and this annual event is the one we most look forward to every year as it is our opportunity to recognize the top travel advisors and top travel agencies who have provided unwavering support to Scenic and Emerald Cruises while being instrumental in creating extraordinary journeys for their clients and our guests,” said Elizabeth Fettes, vice president of sales. “These awards reflected the passion and dedication of our travel partners, who continue to introduce their clients to our brands and grow their business with us at a time of exciting expansion for Scenic Group.”

The event, attended by notable industry leaders, including Zane Kirby of ASTA and Vanessa McGovern of Gifted Travel Network, featured awards across multiple categories, recognizing the travel industry’s top performers in cruising.

Winners include:

Strategic Partner of the Year: Vacations To Go Top Agency – Groups: Cruise Planners Top Advisor – Groups: Greg Nacco – Food & Wine Trails Top Agency – River Cruises: Vacations To Go Top Advisor – River Cruises: Diego Herrera – Vacations To Go Top Agency – Ocean/Yacht Cruises: Cruise Planners Top Advisor – Ocean/Yacht Cruises: Terry S. McKinney – Cruise Planners

The gala also recognized emerging talent and new honors in the luxury travel industry. MAST Travel Network was named Rising Star Agency, and Denise Koranek from Sunset Vacations & Travel Planning received the Rising Star Advisor award. Cruise Planners earned the Top Franchise Network title, while Pinnacle Meetings & Events was recognized as the Top Charter Producer. Velle was awarded Top LATAM Producer.