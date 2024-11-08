Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Saga Launches 2026 Winter Itineraries

Spirit of Discovery

Saga Cruises has launched new cruises for winter 2026, with every port call now including an excursion, according to a press release.

Saga Cruises’ 2026 offerings include a range of new experiences such as volcano trekking at El Cuervo, stargazing in La Palma and participating in carnivals in Funchal and Tenerife.

Highlights also include a special “homecoming” cruise to Croatia crafted by Captain Franko Papic, two Mediterranean cruises, a Northern Lights cruise, a carnival-themed cruise and a journey around the seven Canary Islands.

“Our 2026 Saga Cruise journeys now offer an excursion in every port – with a wider range of experiences to suit varying tastes,” says Nigel Blanks, CEO at Saga Cruises. “And because there are different levels of activity, it changes the way passengers can engage with their destination. For every sightseeing trip, there’s an offer of a little bit more, that gives a glimpse beyond the usual postcard vistas.” Expanding on its new and inclusive proposition, it has continued the winter season in the Canaries and added in various new itineraries.

Captain Papic’s “Homecoming Cruise” sails through Croatia, featuring overnight stays in Dubrovnik and Rijeka, along with stops in newly added ports like Opatija, Krk Island and Rijeka, last visited by Saga in 2017. Passengers can enjoy excursions to natural landmarks such as Plitvice Lakes, Skadar Lake, and Krka National Park.

 

