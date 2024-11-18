Royal Caribbean’s Quantum Completes 10 Years in Service

The Quantum of the Seas recently completed its tenth year of service.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the vessel was delivered to Royal Caribbean International on Oct. 28, 2014.

As the first ship in the Quantum class, the 170,000-ton vessel first offered a trans-Atlantic crossing before arriving in its first homeport: Cape Liberty in New Jersey.

Following a series of pre-inaugural events, the Quantum of the Seas officially embarked on its maiden voyage on Nov. 23, 2014.

Sailing to the Bahamas and Florida, the eight-night cruise featured visits to Port Canaveral and Nassau, as well as Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The ship continued to sail from the New York metropolitan area during its inaugural season, offering seven- and eight-night cruises to the Bahamas, and eight- to 12-night itineraries to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

In May 2015, as part of what Royal Caribbean called a “strategic decision,” the ship repositioned to Asia for cruises sailing from Shanghai.

Before arriving in its new homeport, the 4,100-guest vessel also offered a 53-night journey named “Quantum Global Odyssey.”

With five segments, the voyage took the Quantum from Cape Liberty to China with visits to destinations in the Atlantic, the Mediterranean, the Red Sea, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Far East.

Before returning to North America in 2022, the ship offered itineraries to various parts of Asia, as well as Australia and the South Pacific.

Currently sailing from Brisbane, Australia, the Quantum of the Seas is scheduled to offer a summer program in Alaska in 2025 before repositioning to the West Coast.

During the 2025-26 winter cruise season, the vessel offers a series of two- to six-night cruises departing from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico.