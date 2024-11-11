Royal Caribbean Shortens Cruise Due to Drydock Delay

Royal Caribbean International is shortening a cruise onboard the Voyager of the Seas due to a drydock delay.

Initially set to depart on Nov. 10, 2024, the ship’s trans-Atlantic crossing is now set to start one day later, the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

“Due to a delay in our current drydock operations caused by adverse weather, the Voyager of the Seas will be arriving in Barcelona on day later,” Royal Caribbean said.

The ship is now scheduled to depart from the Spanish port of Barcelona on Nov. 11, 2024, the company added.

Sailing to Port Canaveral, the 16-night crossing was scheduled to visit seven destinations in Europe before arriving in North America.

With the departure delay, a previously scheduled visit to Valencia is being dropped, Royal Caribbean explained.

While the rest of the itinerary remains the same, the Voyager of the Seas will also visit Palma de Mallorca one day later than initially planned.

Royal Caribbean will automatically reimburse pre-paid shore excursions for Valencia to their original payment form.

The company is also compensating guests with a pro-rated refund of one day of the cruise fare paid in the form of onboard credit.

Pre-purchased services, including beverage and internet packages, and pre-paid gratuities will see a pro-rated refund.

Royal Caribbean is also covering any air change fees up to $200 per person for domestic travel and $400 per person.

If needed, the company will reimburse hotel accommodation for one night, with a maximum amount of up to $250 per stateroom.

After completing 25 years of service, the Voyager of the Seas entered drydock for routine maintenance in late October.

Following its trans-Atlantic crossing, the ship is scheduled to offer a series of four- and five-night cruise to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.