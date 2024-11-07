Royal Caribbean Opens Bookings for 2026 Transpacific Sailings

Royal Caribbean announced two new transpacific voyages scheduled for April 2026, sailing aboard the Anthem of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas.
According to a company statement, the two voyages will offer travelers scenic ocean views and popular destinations across the Pacific.
Transpacific itineraries:
- Anthem of the Seas: 18-night cruise departing Sydney on April 14, 2026, visiting the Bay of Islands in New Zealand, Papeete in Tahiti, and concluding in Honolulu, Hawaii. Prices start at $2,515 per person for a balcony stateroom.
- Voyager of the Seas: 24-night cruise departing Brisbane on April 14, 2026, with stops at Papeete, Tahiti, multiple Hawaiian locations (Honolulu, Nepali Coast, Kailua Kona, and Hilo), and concluding in Seattle, Washington. Prices start at $3,102 per person for a balcony stateroom.