Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Royal Caribbean Opens Bookings for 2026 Transpacific Sailings

Anthem of the Seas

Royal Caribbean announced two new transpacific voyages scheduled for April 2026, sailing aboard the Anthem of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas.

According to a company statement, the two voyages will offer travelers scenic ocean views and popular destinations across the Pacific.

Transpacific itineraries:

  • Anthem of the Seas: 18-night cruise departing Sydney on April 14, 2026, visiting the Bay of Islands in New Zealand, Papeete in Tahiti, and concluding in Honolulu, Hawaii. Prices start at $2,515 per person for a balcony stateroom.
  • Voyager of the Seas: 24-night cruise departing Brisbane on April 14, 2026, with stops at Papeete, Tahiti, multiple Hawaiian locations (Honolulu, Nepali Coast, Kailua Kona, and Hilo), and concluding in Seattle, Washington. Prices start at $3,102 per person for a balcony stateroom.
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.