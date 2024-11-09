Quark Celebrates 10 Years of The Shackleton Club

Quark Expeditions is celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Shackleton Club with an updated loyalty program and more rewards, according to a press release.

Having launched on November 4, alongside the start of its Antarctic season, the enhanced Shackleton Club will offer members new benefits, including early booking access, exclusive experiences, upgrades and special offers, rewarding guests both on and off the ship.

“We’re excited to reward the dedication of our Shackleton Club members, whose loyalty and adventurous spirit fuel everything that we do,” said Paul Brousseau, chief customer officer at Quark Expeditions.

“Their passion for the polar regions and devotion to exploring them alongside our exceptional expedition team inspires us to continuously evolve to deliver the industry’s most rewarding polar exploration experience.”

Guests are automatically enrolled in Quark Expeditions’ Shackleton Club after their first trip, gaining access to expanded rewards and benefits. These include: