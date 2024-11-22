Port of San Diego Names Scott Chadwick Next President and CEO

San Diego’s Board of Port Commissioners has selected Scott Chadwick as the Port of San Diego’s next president and CEO, according to a press release.

“The board and I are pleased to announce the selection of Scott Chadwick,” said Frank Urtasun, chairman of Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

Chadwick is currently the city manager of the City of Carlsbad and was selected after a search that began in February.

His contract will be ratified at the board meeting on Dec 10, 224, and he is scheduled to begin at the port in mid-January, according to a press release.

“Chadwick is committed to people-focused leadership and has a reputation for building strong, high-performing teams that drive forward organizations and the communities they serve,” said Board of Port Commissioners Vice Chair Danielle Moore.

“The Port of San Diego is a dynamic entity, and Chadwick’s extensive background in city management, government operations, legislative affairs, human resources, labor relations, and the military – coupled with his robust networks across the region and state – position the port for success in the years ahead.”

Chadwick will lead nearly 600 employees at the port, a specially created state district that serves the people of California and is responsible for more than 14,000 acres of tidelands, bay, and beaches along 34 miles of waterfront in five cities. These include Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City, and San Diego.

Chadwick said: “I could not be more thrilled for the opportunity to serve all who live, work, and play on and around the beautiful and vibrant San Diego Bay waterfront. It is an exciting time at the Port of San Diego.”

“The organization’s environmental leadership is trailblazing; there is incredible growth and transformation in areas that have had little to no public access for decades, and the agency’s focus on building a culture of belonging is something I cannot wait to be a part of. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with the Commissioners and talented staff, with Port tenants, and all the various Port stakeholders. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Chadwick brings 20 years of city government experience, including over six years in Carlsbad and approximately 14 years at the City of San Diego in various roles including chief operating officer, human resources director, and labor relations director.

Earlier in his career, he worked at AFSCME Council 36, Local 127 in San Diego for five years after serving in the U.S. Army for eight years as an intelligence analyst.

Chadwick graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. He grew up in San Diego County and now resides with his family in Point Loma.