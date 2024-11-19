Ponant Announces Four New Expert-Led Themed Voyages for 2025

Ponant announced four new expert-led themed sailings for 2025, featuring various experts, special guests and shore excursions, according to a press release.

The new themed voyages blend cultural exploration with expert perspectives, enhancing guests’ understanding of each destination’s history and culture. Highlights include exploring the Iberian Peninsula’s heritage and a music-focused voyage from Glasgow to Bordeaux featuring Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and six internationally acclaimed musicians.

“While Ponant is known for our immersive expeditions and exploration, we also curate themed voyages that invite guests to embark on a more personalized journey of discovery that speaks to their individual passions and curiosities,” said Samuel Chamberlain, Ponant’s CEO of the Americas.

“With robust expert-led enrichment tailored to pique a unique range of interests—whether gastronomy, history, or culture—these bespoke voyages offer enriching onboard programs and illuminating shoreside experiences to reveal each destination through a distinct lens. The result is journeys that exceed expectations and deepen both understanding and connection on a profoundly personal level.”

The four new themed voyages include: