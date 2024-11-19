Ponant Announces Four New Expert-Led Themed Voyages for 2025

Ponant announced four new expert-led themed sailings for 2025, featuring various experts, special guests and shore excursions, according to a press release.
The new themed voyages blend cultural exploration with expert perspectives, enhancing guests’ understanding of each destination’s history and culture. Highlights include exploring the Iberian Peninsula’s heritage and a music-focused voyage from Glasgow to Bordeaux featuring Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart and six internationally acclaimed musicians.
“While Ponant is known for our immersive expeditions and exploration, we also curate themed voyages that invite guests to embark on a more personalized journey of discovery that speaks to their individual passions and curiosities,” said Samuel Chamberlain, Ponant’s CEO of the Americas.
“With robust expert-led enrichment tailored to pique a unique range of interests—whether gastronomy, history, or culture—these bespoke voyages offer enriching onboard programs and illuminating shoreside experiences to reveal each destination through a distinct lens. The result is journeys that exceed expectations and deepen both understanding and connection on a profoundly personal level.”
The four new themed voyages include:
- Epicurean Delights of Sicily and the Adriatic Coast (June 10–18, 2025, Le Bougainville): Exploring seven UNESCO sites with culinary-focused shore excursions. Onboard, Maureen Fant leads sessions on Italian gastronomy, with wine tastings by John Camacho Vidal and Barbara D’Agapiti and meals by chef Denny Imbroisi. Destinations include Alberobello, Ravenna, and Venice. Prices start at $8,930 per guest.
- A World Affairs Cruise in the Baltic (July 15–24, 2025, Le Lapérouse): Discovering the Baltic’s history with talks by journalist Robin Wright, diplomat Beth Jones, and former Polish president Lech Wałęsa. Visit Stockholm, Helsinki, and UNESCO sites in Tallinn and Visby. Prices start at $11,960 per guest.
- A Confluence of Cultures in Southern Spain and Portugal (October 10–17, 2025, L’Austral): In partnership with MEJDI Tours, the voyage delves into Islamic, Jewish and Christian influences in the Iberian Peninsula. Stops include Tarragona, Málaga and Lisbon, with excursions to the Great Mosque of Córdoba and Granada’s Alhambra. Prices start at $7,190 per guest.
- A Symphony at Sea: Ireland and France (October 11–19, 2025, Le Bellot): A music-themed journey led by Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, with concerts featuring six renowned musicians. Highlights include Irish and Celtic performances ashore, UNESCO sites like Giant’s Causeway and Mont-Saint-Michel, and wine tours in Bordeaux. Prices start at $7,010 per guest.