Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys Announce 2026 Small Ship Explorations

Ponant has announced 36 co-branded sailings for 2026 in partnership with Smithsonian Journeys, marking the fifth year of their collaboration, according to a press release.

This expanded lineup reflects their shared commitment to promoting global citizenship through immersive travel experiences.

The 2026 offerings include seven new voyages alongside popular returning voyages, blending Ponant’s maritime expertise and hospitality with Smithsonian’s legacy as a leading cultural and educational institution.

Highlights include:

Panama and Costa Rica by Sea (seven nights): Features a visit to the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute’s Punta Culebra Nature Center. Fares start at $6,420.

A Voyage Along the Great Lakes (eight nights): Showcases the beauty of the Great Lakes. Fares start at $9,000.

Cruising the Greek Islands (seven nights): Explores the Southern Aegean. Fares start at $6,150.

Antarctica: The White Continent (11 nights): Includes lectures by three Smithsonian experts. Fares start at $13,780.

Each itinerary emphasizes cultural enrichment and in-depth exploration, underscoring the continued success of this unique partnership.

Ponant’s 2026 Smithsonian Journeys will include two expert lecturers per sailing, offering in-depth insights into destinations’ history, environment and culture.

New itineraries include: