MSC Cruises Kicks off 2024-25 Caribbean Season from Miami

MSC Cruises has kicked off its winter 2024-25 cruise season from Miami, with the departures of the MSC Divina and MSC Seaside, according to a press release.

The MSC Seascape will also be homeporting in Miami, offering week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings. The MSC Divina and MSC Seaside will offer three-, four–, seven–, and 10-night cruises, all visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

Lynn Torrent, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, MSC Cruises USA, said: “MSC Divina, MSC Seascape, and MSC Seaside are not only fan favorites but also highly competitive ships in the U.S. market. With three exceptional ships and an expanded selection of itineraries in Miami, we are providing guests with more opportunities than ever to explore the Caribbean in unparalleled style. Whether they are first-time cruisers or loyal MSC fans, there is a perfect voyage for every traveler, ensuring an unforgettable journey tailored to every preference.”

Neil Palomba, executive vice president of MSC Cruises USA, added: “This season introduces a new level of European style, cutting-edge design, and unrivaled service to the U.S. market. All three ships feature extraordinary dining, top-tier entertainment, and immersive experiences tailored to each guest’s unique preferences, regardless of the cruise length. For both the quick getaway and the extended vacation, or something in between, we ensure an unsurpassed experience from the moment guests step on board.”

The Seaside will depart every Sunday for seven-night Eastern Caribbean trips to Ocean Cay, Nassau, San Juan, and Puerto Plata, and Western Caribbean routes with visits to Mexico, Honduras, Belize and Ocean Cay.

The MSC Divina offers three- and four-night sailings to Ocean Cay and Nassau, 10-night itineraries to Jamaica, Aruba, Curaçao, and the Bahamas, in addition to an extended 14-night sailing.

The MSC Seascape, departing on Saturdays, will visit Ocean Cay, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico and the Cayman Islands.

The line’s newest ship, the MSC World America, will be named at the company’s new PortMiami terminal in April 2025.