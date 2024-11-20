Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ilma Makes Inaugural Call to BVI

The British Virgin Islands has announced that it welcomed the inaugural call of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma to Virgin Gorda on Nov. 19, 2024.

The luxury cruise vessel is the newest vessel to join the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection and spent the day in Virgin Gorda.

The Ilma is currently on a six-night round-trip cruise from San Juan, Puerto Rico, with 273 passengers and 382 crew members onboard, according to the company.

After the vessel departs the Territory, she returns to Puerto Rico to conclude her current itinerary.

To commemorate the occasion, a plaque exchange ceremony was held. The plaque was presented on behalf of the Government and people of the Virgin Islands to the captain of the Ilma, Captain Magnus Bengtsson.

