Holland America Introduces New Culinary Delights and Festive Experiences

Holland America Line is introducing a range of new culinary traditions and enhanced experiences this festive season, according to a press release.

Throughout the winter holidays, guests can look forward to Nutcracker Afternoon Tea, toast with a refreshed cocktail menu and take in the festive sights and scents of the season.

By early December, Holland America ships will be decked out with seasonal décor, including gingerbread villages, special lighting, holiday presents under the tree and menorah displays.

From Thanksgiving through New Year’s, holiday dishes will be featured across ship menus, and bars will offer themed cocktails to capture the spirit of the season.

“The ambiance on a holiday cruise is special, and this year we’ve made some enhancements like a themed afternoon tea, breakfast with Santa, stateroom décor and even festive towel animals that are sure to delight our guests,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development, Holland America Line.

“We are grateful to our guests who choose to share their holidays with us, and we want to be sure that we make it memorable — from a dish on the menu that tastes like home to activities that are fun for the whole family.”

The line’s festive culinary offerings include a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, globally inspired Christmas Eve feasts and Hanukkah treats like jelly donuts and latkes. Canaletto will serve an Italian-themed Christmas Eve dinner, while Caribbean cruises will feature a new “Breakfast with Santa.” In December, a “Nutcracker Afternoon Tea” will be offered on select sea days. Guests can also enjoy seasonal cocktails and coffees, including the Minty Elf Martini, Spiked Eggnog and Vanilla Gingerbread Latte.

Travelers can also look forward to various holiday experiences onboard, including tree lighting ceremonies, holiday movies, caroling and crafting activities like origami decorations, ornament making and cookie decorating with pastry chefs. Families can engage in a holiday scavenger hunt, coloring contests, card-making sessions and holiday-themed Kids Club activities. Celebrations begin with a tree lighting ceremony, continue with a Christmas Eve Party, and culminate in a New Year’s Eve Ball complete with a midnight countdown and Champagne toast. Guests can also enhance their staterooms with a “Winter Holiday” décor package.