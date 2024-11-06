Holland America and Sur La Table to Offer Immersive Cooking Classes

Holland America Line is teaming up with Sur La Table to offer cooking classes across the U.S., inspired by the cruise line’s global culinary experiences, according to a press release.

The classes will feature hands-on instruction from professional chefs, focusing on preparing fresh fish dishes and Dutch desserts, showcasing Holland America’s commitment to seafood sourced from its ports. Participants will also gain access to Sur La Table’s culinary tools.

The partnership aims to enhance guests’ cooking skills and culinary knowledge through engaging, interactive lessons.

“Our Global Fresh Fish program has been a culinary game-changer at sea, so we’re excited to be the inspiration for these new classes at Sur La Table,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line.

“It’s an opportunity for food lovers to experience the flavors of our worldwide journeys in their hometowns while also highlighting our expertise in Destination Dining.”

“We’re thrilled to invite Holland America Line’s guests into our kitchens to experience Sur La Table’s culinary expertise,” said Kristin Flor Perret, head of brand marketing at Sur La Table.

“These classes offer a unique way to ‘travel’ through food and learn techniques inspired by destinations around the world, while enjoying hands on experience and tips from our incredible resident chefs. All of this supports our mission of connecting through gathering—make more, gather often.”

Classes begin November 1, 2024. The experience includes: