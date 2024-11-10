Cunard Launches Black Friday / Cyber Monday Promotion

Cunard is launching Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions on select itineraries departing from January 2025 through November 2026, according to a press release.
Special fares start at $899 per person for new bookings made between November 21 and December 9, 2024. Guests in Princess and Queen Grills suites will also receive onboard credit of up to $400 per stateroom.
Guests can choose among a range of itineraries, including the Transatlantic Crossing, Alaskan adventures, Norwegian Fjords cruises and New England sailings during the July 4th holiday. The offer applies to all four of Cunard’s ships, including the new Queen Anne.
Featured itineraries include:
- Alaska on the Queen Elizabeth (Roundtrip from Seattle, August 21-28, 2025): A seven-night journey through Glacier Bay National Park, with stops in Sitka, Ketchikan and Victoria.
- Western Caribbean on the Queen Elizabeth (Roundtrip from Miami, December 9-18, 2025): A nine-night exploration of the Caribbean’s beaches and island culture, visiting Grand Turk, Montego Bay, Belize City and Cozumel.
- Maiden Transatlantic Crossing on the Queen Anne (Westbound from Southampton to New York, December 9-18, 2025): A nine-night crossing to celebrate Queen Anne’s inaugural North American voyage.
- The Norwegian Fjords on the Queen Anne (Roundtrip from Southampton, July 4-11, 2025): A seven-night voyage through the fjords and waterfalls, with calls at Kristiansand, Oslo and Skagen.
- Film Festival at Sea on the Queen Mary 2 (Transatlantic Crossing, March 8-15, 2025): A seven-night sailing featuring an exclusive Film Festival at Sea event, in partnership with the British Film Institute.