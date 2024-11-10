Cunard Launches Black Friday / Cyber Monday Promotion

Cunard is launching Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions on select itineraries departing from January 2025 through November 2026, according to a press release.

Special fares start at $899 per person for new bookings made between November 21 and December 9, 2024. Guests in Princess and Queen Grills suites will also receive onboard credit of up to $400 per stateroom.

Guests can choose among a range of itineraries, including the Transatlantic Crossing, Alaskan adventures, Norwegian Fjords cruises and New England sailings during the July 4th holiday. The offer applies to all four of Cunard’s ships, including the new Queen Anne.

Featured itineraries include: