Costa Opens 2026 Cruises for Bookings

Costa Cruises has announced in a press release that it is opening sales for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Cruises departing from April to November 2026 are now available to book. The Italian cruise line is also offering a range of itineraries in the Mediterranean and northern Europe.

The cruise line said that due to the high demand, the Costa Fortuna’s itinerary dedicated exclusively to Greece and Turkey will be available for an extended period from early May to early October. The ship will depart every Friday from Athens, Greece, exploring Istanbul, Turkey, and the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini.

In spring and fall, the itinerary will include calls to Volos, Thessaly, Greece, and visits to Greece’s Meteors and Izmir, Turkey. During the summer, the itinerary includes calls at Crete and Rhodes.

According to the cruise line, updates to the Costa Fascinosa’s itinerary include weeklong cruises visiting islands in Italy, Greece, and Malta, including Argostoli, Kefalonia, Greece; Mykonos, Catania, Sicily; and Valletta, Malta.

The itinerary also includes Taranto, Italy, to discover Puglia, and Athens, the cradle of ancient Greek culture, with both ports offering the chance to embark and begin the cruise.

The Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana will offer weeklong cruises to the western Mediterranean. The ships will visit destinations in Italy, France, and Spain. Costa Toscana will depart from Genoa, Italy, every Friday, starting March 27, and visit Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; Cagliari, Naples; and Civitavecchia/Rome, Italy.

According to Costa, the Costa Smeralda will set sail from Savona, Italy, initially on Saturdays and then, from mid-April, on Sundays, for an itinerary that will call at Marseille, France; Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome, Italy. During the summer season, Ibiza will replace Palma.

Two ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Diadema, will sail in northern Europe. Costa Favolosa’s season in northern Europe will be longer, with departures from mid-May until early October. The ship will offer five different itineraries from Hamburg, Germany, and will visit the Norwegian fjords, Iceland, the North Cape, and the Lofoten Islands in Scotland.

These sailings include a new itinerary in Norway’s fjords, such as Sognefjord, Costa said.

Throughout the summer, the Costa Diadema will offer one-week cruises to the Norwegian fjords from Kiel, Germany, to Copenhagen, Denmark. Guests can discover destinations such as the Hellesylt waterfalls, Geiranger fjord, and Stavanger.

In spring and fall, Costa will offer mini cruises of three and four days in the western Mediterranean aboard the Costa Fascinosa and Costa Diadema. For travelers with more time available, the Costa Fortuna, Costa Diadema, Costa Fascinosa, and Costa Favolosa will offer “Costa Voyages,” designed to experience longer itineraries from nine to 14 days.

These sailings visit Portugal, Morocco, the Canary Islands, Greece, and Turkey. Also offered are the Costa Favolosa and Costa Diadema cruises between the Mediterranean and northern Europe.

The 2026 Mediterranean itineraries of the Costa Deliziosa and Costa Pacifica will be available for booking in the coming weeks.